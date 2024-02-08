Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.54

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 40849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

