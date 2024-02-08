Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.94

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.94 and last traded at $117.71, with a volume of 4014182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

