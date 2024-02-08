Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Up 7.8%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 102,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 106,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,507,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.