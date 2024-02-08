DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.56

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 411374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 429,134 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.0% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 336,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 153.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

