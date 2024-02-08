Douglas Barry Sells 1,354 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas Barry sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $17,087.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $555,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 450,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.95. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

