DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.14. 898,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

