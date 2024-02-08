Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY traded up $12.03 on Thursday, hitting $737.41. 1,024,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,838. The company has a market capitalization of $700.03 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $742.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.