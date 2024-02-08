Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4-41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.27 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $740.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $742.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

