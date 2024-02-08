Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.77-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.770-4.060 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.30.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EHC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.41. 1,992,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.