Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI) Shares Down 3.7%

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 1,600,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,235,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.
Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.
