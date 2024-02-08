Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 6,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 16,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.