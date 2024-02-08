EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. EOS has a market capitalization of $811.29 million and approximately $88.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001963 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,116,681,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,666,628 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

