EQT Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

EQT has increased its dividend by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 4,379,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

