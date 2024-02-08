ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 325.2% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 397.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $66.67 million and $39,817.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 325.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,488.11 or 0.99959725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00187586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01200043 USD and is down -57.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,061.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

