Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.080-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.7 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

EL stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.84. 1,962,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,314. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

