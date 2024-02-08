Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.35.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.77. 4,338,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.