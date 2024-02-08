Ethereum Classic Price Tops $25.69 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.69 or 0.00056452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $187.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,521.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00156970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00540258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00280409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00169050 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,457,970 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

