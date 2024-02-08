Expedia Group (EXPE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Expedia Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

12/29/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $133.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

12/11/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.24 on Thursday, hitting $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

