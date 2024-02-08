FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 10.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.01. 1,179,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.10. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

