Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.74

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.74 and last traded at $152.71, with a volume of 48593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.79.

The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

