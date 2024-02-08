Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,945 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.4 %

BAP traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.10. 229,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.