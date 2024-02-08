Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 316,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. 22,877,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

