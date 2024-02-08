Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.93. 4,052,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,518,614 shares of company stock worth $407,941,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

