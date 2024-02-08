Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 16,926 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:MCO traded down $6.85 on Thursday, reaching $398.00. 716,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,496. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $406.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

