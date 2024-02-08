Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 207,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.86. 1,441,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.