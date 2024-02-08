Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 135,232 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 4,540,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,480. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

