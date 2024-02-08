Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $5.24 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $13,300,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS INDA traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 5,476,374 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

