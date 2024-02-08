Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,750. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

