Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.9% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,155,000 after purchasing an additional 339,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,563. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.