Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $9.61 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,000. Boston Scientific makes up 0.9% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.02. 6,823,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

