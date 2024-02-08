Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

RSP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,899,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,280. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

