Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,326,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $148,628,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.71. 1,622,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,386. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

