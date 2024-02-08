Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 55,760 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 186.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $146.06. 1,336,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

