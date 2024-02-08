Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 56,113 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $194.06. 2,594,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day moving average is $182.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.