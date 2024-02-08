Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 75,000 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY remained flat at $63.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,802,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

