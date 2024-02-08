Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases Shares of 94,313 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 351,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.