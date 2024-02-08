Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.