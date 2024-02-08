Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $332.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,016. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $333.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.47.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

