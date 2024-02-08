First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.58

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.53, with a volume of 3873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $885.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

