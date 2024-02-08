Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.550-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 658,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,849. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.