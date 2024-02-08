Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Five Below comprises 4.0% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average of $183.30. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

