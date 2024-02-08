FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-19.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.200-19.600 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 9.2 %

FLT stock traded down $26.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,618. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,881,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,660,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

