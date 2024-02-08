FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.03 and last traded at $67.14. 9,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 7,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $550.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,210,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.