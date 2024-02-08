Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

F traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 68,514,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,426,207. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,697.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $41,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

