Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 8,506,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.