Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.5 million-$711.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.4 million. Freshworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 3,218,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,126. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Insider Activity

In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,906. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

