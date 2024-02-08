Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.5-$711.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Up 0.9 %

FRSH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 1,544,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,286 shares of company stock worth $5,046,906 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

