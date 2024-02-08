FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE V traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $275.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,831,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,319. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day moving average is $248.83. The stock has a market cap of $506.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

