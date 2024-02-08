FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,354,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

