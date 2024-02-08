Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Down 5.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 17,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fury Gold Mines from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
